ICE arrests NYC comptroller at courthouse

Brad Lander was held for about four hours before being released

Federal agents arrest New York City Comptroller Brad Lander inside courthouse
Federal agents arrest New York City Comptroller Brad Lander inside a courthouse on June 17, 2025.
(Image credit: AP Photo / Olga Fedorova)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

ICE agents Tuesday handcuffed and arrested Brad Lander, the New York City comptroller and one of 11 Democrats running for mayor, as he was escorting a migrant from a court hearing in Manhattan. Lander was held for about four hours before being released without charges. He was the fourth elected Democrat forcibly detained by federal agents in the past five weeks amid an uptick in White House-ordered immigration raids, especially in Democratic-run cities.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸