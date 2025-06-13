Trump's LA deployment in limbo after court rulings

Judge Breyer ruled that Trump's National Guard deployment to Los Angeles was an 'illegal' overreach. But a federal appellate court halted the ruling.

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) is forcibly removed from press conference
What happened

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer Thursday ruled that President Donald Trump must relinquish control of the California National Guard to Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), calling the president's Guard deployment to Los Angeles an "illegal" overreach and violation of the 10th Amendment. A federal appellate court Thursday night halted Breyer's ruling until at least Tuesday. Earlier in the day, tensions over Trump's operation had flared when federal agents forcibly removed Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) from an L.A. news conference and handcuffed him on the ground after he tried to ask Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a question.

