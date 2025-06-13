Trump's LA deployment in limbo after court rulings
Judge Breyer ruled that Trump's National Guard deployment to Los Angeles was an 'illegal' overreach. But a federal appellate court halted the ruling.
What happened
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer Thursday ruled that President Donald Trump must relinquish control of the California National Guard to Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), calling the president's Guard deployment to Los Angeles an "illegal" overreach and violation of the 10th Amendment. A federal appellate court Thursday night halted Breyer's ruling until at least Tuesday. Earlier in the day, tensions over Trump's operation had flared when federal agents forcibly removed Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) from an L.A. news conference and handcuffed him on the ground after he tried to ask Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a question.
Who said what
Breyer's 36-page ruling was an "extraordinary rebuke of Trump's unprecedented use of the military to support federal immigration authorities as they carry out deportation raids amid volatile protests in Los Angeles," Politico said. The protests, contrary to Trump's characterization, "fall far short of 'rebellion,'" Breyer said. And "it is not the federal government's place in our constitutional system to take over a state's police power whenever it is dissatisfied with how vigorously or quickly the state is enforcing its own laws."
Padilla interrupted Noem at Thursday's briefing as she promised to "liberate" Los Angeles from the "socialists and burdensome leadership." DHS said the federal agents did not recognize the U.S. senator and "thought he was an attacker," and they "claimed erroneously that Padilla did not identify himself," The Associated Press said. Video of the "shocking" scene "ricocheted through the halls of Congress" and "prompted immediate outrage" from "stunned Democrats." If this is how DHS "responds to a senator with a question," Padilla said, "you can only imagine what they're doing to farmworkers, to cooks, to day laborers."
What next?
A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear the government's appeal of Breyer's ruling on Tuesday, "ensuring Trump's deployment will remain in place at least into next week," Politico said.
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
