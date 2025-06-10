Trump sends Marines to LA, backs Newsom arrest

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is filing lawsuits in response to Trump's escalation of the federal response to ICE protests

National Guard troops in Los Angeles
(Image credit: Apu Gomes / AFP via Getty Images)
What happened

President Donald Trump's administration said Monday it was sending 700 Marines and 2,000 more National Guard troops to Los Angeles, escalating the federal response to protests over ICE raids in the area. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who opposes the deployments alongside local officials, filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to overturn Trump's National Guard activation, and the governor said he would also sue over the Marines deployment, calling both actions inflammatory abuses of power.

