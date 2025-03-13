Is America heading toward competitive authoritarianism?

Some experts argue that the country's current democratic system is fading

Nearly eight weeks into President Donald Trump's return to the White House, he has enacted sweeping changes that have drastically changed the makeup of our federal government. While many Democrats are describing Trump's actions as those of a straight authoritarian or dictator, other experts believe the U.S. could be on the brink of a different type of government: competitive authoritarianism.

Competitive authoritarianism, also called a hybrid regime, is defined by Vox as a government that "still holds elections, but under profoundly unfair conditions that systematically favor one side," with elections "stacked in the incumbent party's favor so heavily that the people don't have real agency over who rules them." Some in the U.S. fear this is where Trump's administration is heading with its consolidation of government.

