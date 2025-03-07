Trump tells Cabinet they are in charge of layoffs, not Musk

The White House has faced mounting complaints about DOGE's sweeping cuts

Elon Musk addresses President Donald Trump&#039;s Cabinet
This is Trump's 'first significant move to narrow Musk's mandate'
(Image credit: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump said he told his Cabinet secretaries Thursday that they were in charge of staffing decisions and policies at their agencies, not Elon Musk and his DOGE team. Trump's comments, after a closed-door Cabinet meeting that Musk attended, followed mounting "complaints about DOGE's blunt-force approach from agency heads" and "frustrated Republican members of Congress all over the country, some of whom have faced anger from constituents at home," Reuters said.

