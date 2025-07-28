The Pentagon's missing missiles

The U.S. military is low on weapons. Can it restock before a major conflict breaks out?

What is the Pentagon running low on?

Drones, missiles, ammunition, nearly everything. Weapons shipments have strained U.S. stockpiles, particularly deliveries to Ukraine, which burned through a year's worth of American 155mm artillery in just eight weeks in 2022, and to Israel. This month, the Pentagon paused transfers to Ukraine of Patriot missiles, precision-guided rockets, howitzer rounds, and more while it assessed inventory (though President Trump partly reversed that order). Middle East skirmishes have also eaten up material. In the $1.5 billion campaign to protect Red Sea shipping against Yemen's Houthi rebels, the U.S. fired 125 Tomahawks and 155 standard missiles and had seven Reaper drones shot down. And the Houthis are a ragtag militia compared with the real threat: China. When the Center for New American Security gamed out war with China, the U.S. fired 90% of its anti-ship cruise missiles and 80% of its land-attack weapons in less than a week. We'd better hope the next conflict is short-term, Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) said in May, "because we don't have enough munitions to sustain a long-term fight."

