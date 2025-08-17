5 crime-ridden cartoons about National Guard deployment in DC

Artists take on the crime of littering, the real criminals in DC, and more

By
published

This cartoon is titled “Trump Sends Troops to Washington”. Two men in combat gear carry automatic rifles. They run over to a man and say, “Hey you with the brownish complexion…Did you just drop that gum wrapper on the ground?”

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place outside the White House. There is a tank labeled “D.C. National Guard” filled with soldiers. A man in a “DC” sweatshirt yells to the soldiers, “Guys! I want to report a cabal of coup plotters, adjudicated sex offenders, convicted felons, and emoluments clause grifters holding America hostage!”

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon shows two armed members of the US Military near the White House. Donald Trump is on the roof and holds a sippy cup. One of the military people says, “This city IS crime-ridden! There’s a felon on that roof!”

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This begins in the top panel where two national guardsmen in full military gear are on patrol. One says, “Suspicious looking characters. Go check it out!” The second panel shows the guardsman with the Q-Anon Shaman and two proud boys with bear spray. The guardsman says, “False alarm. These ones are fine!”

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

In this cartoon, two members of the National Guard in full military gear are outside the White House. They stand near a sign that reads, “Future site of Pres. Trump’s Golden Ballroom.” One guardsman says, “If he had his way, everything would be gold!” The other responds, "That…or khaki.”

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

