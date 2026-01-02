Fire at Swiss ski resort bar kills 40, injures 115
What happened
About 40 people were killed and another 115 injured early yesterday when a fire tore through a bar in the Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana. Swiss President Guy Parmelin, who took office yesterday, called the New Year’s Day fire at the bustling bar, Le Constellation, “one of the worst tragedies our country has ever experienced.”
Who said what
Le Constellation is “popular with teens” and “offers a ground-floor lounge with a speakeasy-style bar in the basement,” The Wall Street Journal said. According to witnesses cited by French and Swiss media, “sparkler candles used by staff when serving drinks” may have “inadvertently started the blaze” in the underground portion of the bar, which a “crush of people” then “attempted to flee from a single staircase.” Officials said the explosive fire did not appear to be intentional or an act of terrorism.
About 50 people who survived the blaze are believed to have “suffered severe burns,” a number that “far exceeds the capacity of Switzerland’s burn units in Zurich and Lausanne and its national disaster center” in Bern, The New York Times said, citing Dr. Robert Larribau of Geneva’s University Hospital. Burn patients are being transferred to hospitals in France, Germany and Italy.
What next?
Many of the people “celebrating in the bar appeared to be from different countries,” Reuters said, citing witnesses. But foreign governments trying to “establish whether their nationals were among the victims” were “facing a lengthy process because the severity of the burns had rendered identification challenging.” Identifying the victims is “expected to take several days,” the Journal said.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Mamdani vows big changes as New York’s new mayor
Speed Read
-
Political cartoons for January 2
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include college football chaos, an AI baby new year, and Putin's 'peace' plan for Ukraine
-
Prickly pear juice recipe
The Week Recommends Jewel-toned, natural juice is a thirst-quenching treat
-
The rising demand for nuclear bunkers
Under the Radar Fears of nuclear war have caused an increase in shelter sales, but experts are sceptical of their usefulness
-
Switzerland’s neutrality rethink
feature The Alpine nation’s historic neutrality is up for debate as it considers allowing its weapons to move to Ukraine
-
Mystery owner of £150,000 worth of gold bars left on train urged to come forward
Speed Read Swiss authorities say the owner has five years to reclaim the haul
-
Jonathan Goldstein and family die in Swiss Alps
In Depth Award-winning composer was piloting plane that came down near Italian border
-
Why Swiss women are on strike
In Depth Thousands take to the streets to call for quicker progress towards wage equality
-
The world's five most unusual referendums
In Depth Not all countries allow for direct democracy and this might be why
-
Swiss Muslim fined £178 for saying ‘Allahu akbar’
Speed Read Man says he was manhandled by armed police after using the phrase
-
Europe at a crossroads: will the EU survive 2018?
In Depth In Depth: as euroscepticism gathers pace and Merkel struggles to form a government, Macron is seeking to take the lead