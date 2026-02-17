Hyatt chair joins growing list of Epstein files losers
Thomas Pritzker stepped down as executive chair of the Hyatt Hotels Corporation over his ties with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
What happened
Thomas Pritzker Monday stepped down as executive chair of the Hyatt Hotels Corporation, citing his “terrible judgment in maintaining contact” with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Pritzker, a billionaire heir to the Hyatt fortune, is one of the most prominent Americans felled by an association with the late sex offender in the wake of the Justice Department’s release of millions of documents from its Epstein investigations.
Who said what
The “latest round of the Epstein files has effectively ended the careers of some of the world’s most powerful figures, from captains of industry to prominent attorneys,” Axios said. The fallout has been swifter overseas, including police investigations of former French Culture Minister Jack Lang, former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland and former British U.S. Ambassador Peter Mandelson, and potentially of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles III. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem of Dubai was ousted as chair and CEO of logistics firm DP World.
Pritzker, 75, joins a growing list of Americans also losing their jobs due to revelations in the Epstein files. In the last two weeks, Brad Karp stepped down as longtime head of the law firm Paul Weiss, Kathryn Ruemmler said she will resign as Goldman Sachs general counsel in June, and Casey Wasserman is selling his prominent Hollywood talent agency. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told CNN Monday she thought Wasserman “should step down” as chair of the L.A. 2028 Olympics committee, too.
Still, some “prominent Americans” with documented ties to Epstein, including President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, “have so far largely kept their positions of power,” NPR said. Stephen Bannon maintained daily contact with Epstein “when many of his friends were abandoning him,” offering advice on “how to handle resurrected allegations that he was a serial pedophile” up until Epstein’s arrest, The New York Times said.
What next?
“The revelations aren’t stopping,” Axios said, “with new names — and new recriminations — coming to light every day.” New Mexico lawmakers Monday passed legislation to open a bipartisan “truth commission” into Epstein’s Zorro Ranch outside Santa Fe, where he is “accused of trafficking and sexually assaulting girls and women,” Reuters said. The investigation, which begins today and will deliver interim findings in July, “could pose risks” to any politicians, scientists, investors and “other high-profile individuals who visited the ranch.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Political cartoons for February 17
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include a refreshing spritz of Pam, winter events, and more
-
Alexei Navalny and Russia’s history of poisonings
The Explainer ‘Precise’ and ‘deniable’, the Kremlin’s use of poison to silence critics has become a ’geopolitical signature flourish’
-
Are Hollywood ‘showmances’ losing their shine?
In The Spotlight Teasing real-life romance between movie leads is an old Tinseltown publicity trick but modern audiences may have had enough
-
Judge blocks Hegseth from punishing Kelly over video
Speed Read Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushed for the senator to be demoted over a video in which he reminds military officials they should refuse illegal orders
-
Trump’s EPA kills legal basis for federal climate policy
Speed Read The government’s authority to regulate several planet-warming pollutants has been repealed
-
House votes to end Trump’s Canada tariffs
Speed Read Six Republicans joined with Democrats to repeal the president’s tariffs
-
Bondi, Democrats clash over Epstein in hearing
Speed Read Attorney General Pam Bondi ignored survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and demanded that Democrats apologize to Trump
-
El Paso airspace closure tied to FAA-Pentagon standoff
Speed Read The closure in the Texas border city stemmed from disagreements between the Federal Aviation Administration and Pentagon officials over drone-related tests
-
How corrupt is the UK?
The Explainer Decline in standards ‘risks becoming a defining feature of our political culture’ as Britain falls to lowest ever score on global index
-
Judge blocks Trump suit for Michigan voter rolls
Speed Read A Trump-appointed federal judge rejected the administration’s demand for voters’ personal data
-
US to send 200 troops to Nigeria to train army
Speed Read Trump has accused the West African government of failing to protect Christians from terrorist attacks