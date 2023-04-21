A running list of Clarence Thomas' scandals

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has reportedly been sloppy with his mandatory financial disclosure paperwork for the past two decades — and that's probably the most generous way to summarize a series of errors and questionable omissions that have put the longest-serving member of the current court in the headlines in recent weeks. Skip advert Taken together, The Washington Post writes, these acts of negligent public accounting "have raised questions about how seriously Thomas views his responsibility to accurately report details about his finances to the public." There is disagreement about whether Thomas actually broke any laws, notably the Ethics in Government Act of 1978, or merely exploited a legal gray area — but which court would ever adjudicate that argument or pass judgment on a Supreme Court justice? Most of the recent disclosures about Thomas involve undisclosed largesse from Harlan Crow, a conservative billionaire friend who has donated millions to Republicans and organizations dedicated to nudging the federal courts to the right. But Thomas faced calls for investigation or impeachment even before the new reports. Here's a list of some of the recent scandals that have made Thomas the face of judicial ethics reform and a drag on the legitimacy of the Supreme Court. 1. The Ginni Thomas texts non-recusal Justice Thomas' wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, has been a Republican factotum since before they were married in 1987, but she became a prominent conservative activist when she joined the Heritage Foundation as White House liaison in 2000 and then founded a Tea Party organization, Liberty Central, in 2009 — with $500,000 from Harlan Crow, Politico reported in 2011. Her partisan activism was always a discomfiting situation, since the spouses of Supreme Court justices typically aim for apolitical, but it became especially awkward after former President Donald Trump lost in 2020 and Ginni Thomas sent GOP state lawmakers and Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows emails and text messages imploring them to fight to overturn President Biden's victory. She also attended — briefly, she said — Trump's rally outside the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, that bled into the Capitol riot. Skip advert

Crow said "the hospitality we have extended to the Thomas' over the years," on vacations and with other conservative luminaries at his Adirondacks resort every summer, "is no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends," and he has "never asked about a pending or lower court case" or "sought to influence Justice Thomas on any legal or political issue." Even if Crow didn't personally have a direct case in front of the court, and "I certainly take the parties at their word" on that, "the reason Crow desires a friendship with Clarence Thomas is not principally for his hearty laugh or his storytelling," Mona Charen writes at The Bulwark. "It's because he's a justice on the Supreme Court who rules in ways Crow finds congenial," and if Thomas "were ever tempted to stray from the doctrinaire views the two share," might the risk of losing "access to the Bombardier Global 5000 and the private fishing guide" cause Thomas to "hesitate, if only unconsciously"? "When money talks, the words need not take the form of 'Do this, and I'll give you that,'" Corey Robin writes at Politico. Money buys access and "a lifetime of conversation between men of power," and "in that fraternity of words and wealth, stories are swapped, trust is gained, respect is earned, ideas are shared, and preferences become policy." 3. Selling mother's home to Crow Thomas also failed to report in 2014 that Crow bought three properties in Savannah, Georgia, he owned with his mother and the family of his late brother — including the house Thomas' 94-year-old mother still lives in, ProPublica reported. As part of the deal, the mother, Leola Williams, "was given an occupancy agreement to be able to live in the home for the rest of her life," CNN reports. "She lives rent-free but is responsible for paying the property taxes and insurance." Thomas believed he didn't need to disclose the deal because, he says, he lost money on the deal, and he plans to now amend his 2014 disclosure form, a source close to Thomas told CNN. Crow told The Dallas Morning News he "assumed his mother owned the home," and he approached Thomas "with the idea that I might purchase that home for the purpose that in due course it could be the boyhood home of a great American," a museum honoring Thomas. None of that wipes away the fact that Thomas violated the Ethics in Government Act, Gabe Roth, who heads the advocacy group Fix the Court, tells CNN. "If you're a Supreme Court justice, and you sell a property you own, you have to list the transaction in your annual disclosure. That's the law — even if Justice Thomas lost money, and even if the sale was to build a museum one day."