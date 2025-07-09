The Supreme Court and Congress have Planned Parenthood in their crosshairs

Trump's budget bill, ruling threaten abortion access

Planned Parenthood is fighting for its life. The organization provides health care to women across the country. But President Donald Trump's budget bill targets its funding, the latest front in GOP efforts to kill one of the country's leading abortion providers.

Trump's domestic policy bill "doesn't directly mention Planned Parenthood by name," said CBS News. Even so, the new law's target is plain: It cuts Medicaid funding to any organization "primarily engaged in family planning services, reproductive health, and related medical care." The new law was signed in the days after the Supreme Court ruled that state governments can defund Planned Parenthood, said USA Today. Planned Parenthood is trying not to turn patients away, but "we may not be able to do that for long," said Dr. Katherine Farris of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

