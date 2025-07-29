New White House guidance means federal employees could be hearing more religious talk at work

Employees can now try to persuade coworkers of why their religion is 'correct'

President Donald Trump prays alongside members of his Cabinet during a meeting.
President Donald Trump prays alongside members of his Cabinet during a meeting
(Image credit: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

If you're a federal employee, you might notice more religious conversations happening next time you go to work — and they're being sanctioned by the government. The Trump administration has announced new guidance for religious tolerance in federal workplaces, as part of what it calls an effort to stop religious persecution at job sites. The guidance dictates a series of religious actions that should be allowed without any discipline occurring, and it marks the latest attempt by the White House to increase the role of religion in daily life.

What does this new guidance allow?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸