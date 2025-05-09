Leo XIV vs. Trump: what will first American Pope mean for US Catholics?

Pope has frequently criticised the president, especially on immigration policy, but is more socially conservative than his predecessor

Photo composite illustration of Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV
Leo XIV is to the right of Pope Francis on several issues but 'do not for a minute think that he wants to Make America Great Again'
By
published

For the first time in history, the one in five US adults who identify as Catholic will have a fellow American as their spiritual leader. Although Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, henceforth to be known as Pope Leo XIV, spent much of his religious career in Peru, he was born and raised in Chicago and holds citizenship of both countries.

President Donald Trump was quick to react to the announcement of the conclave's choice, posting on social media that it was "such an honour to realise that he is the first American Pope".

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

