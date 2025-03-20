The El Salvador mega-prison at the centre of Trump's deportation scheme

Invoking a 1798 law, the US president has sent hundreds of alleged gang members to the high-security prison described as a 'black hole of human rights'

Two men wearing all white kneel on a concrete floor, held by prison guards. Behind them, prisoners are sitting on the group with their heads down, surrounded by masked guards.
Watchdog groups have reported abuse and torture within the CECOT prison, the 'crown jewel' of El Salvador's 'aggressive anti-crime strategy'
(Image credit: Salvadoran government via Getty Images)
By
published

Hundreds of alleged Venezuelan gang members awaiting deportation from the US have been transferred to a high-security mega-prison in El Salvador as part of Donald Trump's vow to crack down on illegal migration.

The Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, known as CECOT, is "the crown jewel" of the Central American country's "aggressive anti-crime strategy", said The Associated Press. El Salvador's government has since released "slickly produced videos" of officers in riot gear receiving the detainees, whose heads were shaved and hands and feet shackled. The country's justice minister has said "those held at CECOT would never return to their communities".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Abby Wilson
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸