What does Trump's immigration crackdown mean for churches?

Mass deportations come to 'sacred spaces'

Photo composite of ICE officers detaining an immigrant and a church
The concept of sanctuary is "deeply rooted in Christian tradition"
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / AP)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Churches have long served as sanctuary to those fleeing the long arm of the government. No more. A new directive from President Donald Trump's administration will allow federal agents to enter places of worship to seek and capture undocumented migrants.

The move ends decade-old rules that kept immigration agents from "carrying out immigration enforcement in sensitive locations," said The Associated Press. Authorities can now make arrests at churches (as well as schools) as part of the Trump administration's efforts to carry out mass deportations. Migrants will "no longer be able to hide in America's schools and churches to avoid arrest," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

