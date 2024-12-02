What will Trump's mass deportations look like?

And will the public go along?

Composite illustration of migrants, border fences and law enforcement
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump promised mass deportations of undocumented migrants. Now he's planning to make good on that promise.

Trump confirmed after the election that he plans to "declare a national emergency and use the U.S. military to carry out mass deportations," Axios said. The president-elect has announced the appointment of "immigration hardliners" to his cabinet, including Tom Homan as "border czar" and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) as secretary of Homeland Security. The planned deportations could affect as many as 11 million undocumented migrants, Axios said, and could "impact roughly 20 million families across the country."

