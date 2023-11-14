'Let the panic over Donald Trump's immigration policy begin'

'The focus should be on regaining control of the border'

Rich Lowry at National Review

Progressives are in full panic mode over Donald Trump's plans for the border if he returns to the White House, says Rich Lowry at National Review. The New York Times warns of "sweeping raids" and "mass deportations," while Mother Jones calls Trump's immigration policy an "authoritarian blueprint." Trump does have big plans. But under Biden "we're experiencing a crisis at the border and witnessing an unprecedented surge of illegal immigrants." Somebody has to fix things.

'A wartime peace plan'

Thomas Friedman in The New York Times

President Biden needs a Gaza peace plan, says Thomas Friedman in The New York Times. Proposing a two-state solution would "protect America's interests — and make clear that we care about what's best" for Israel and the Palestinians alike. If Israel embraces such a plan, "even with reservations, it would reinforce for the world" that its war against Hamas is about self-defense. And the Palestinian Authority could show it's an alternative "to Hamas' madness" by signing on.

'Americans are desperately seeking bipartisan governance'

Riley Berg and Sam Oliker-Friedland in The Bulwark

Another potential government shutdown is looming, say Riley Berg and Sam Oliker-Friedland in The Bulwark. This is a "significant first test" for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who got the job after the last budget deal sparked a right-wing GOP mutiny. Johnson could face the same fate if he reaches a deal the far right hates. But reaching across the aisle for the common good is the kind of "bipartisan leadership the American people desire."

'Hiring has slumped'

Conor Sen at Bloomberg

The hiring slowdown is getting serious, says Conor Sen at Bloomberg. The unemployment rate has risen over the past six months. That might be because the labor force is growing, or just a "normal rebalancing" of the post-pandemic economy. But "a number of signs point to a continuing deterioration." Any further weakening in hiring could prompt consumers to "finally start to rein in their spending levels," which could trigger the recession we've so far avoided.

