Children's reading enjoyment has plummeted to the lowest level in two decades, according to the National Literacy Trusts' latest annual survey . But there's no need to despair. "First, put away your phone," said Amanda Craig to parents in The New Statesman . Then, head to your local bookshop and "hunt for good stories". With so many brilliant children's books to choose from, we've whittled down a list of our favourites.

Robin Hood by Bethan Woollvin, 3+

This "spirited" twist on the familiar tale of Robin Hood is a real treat, said Craig. The action follows a "rebellious girl with a Rachel Reeves' bob" who fights the "greedy" Sheriff and steals back the loot. Bethan Woollvin's tale is a "lively escapade full of mischief and mayhem" that makes for a great bedtime read.

The Notwitches by Gary Panton 7+

This fun illustrated book is a "triumph of nonsense", said Lucy Bannerman in The Times . Gary Panton "earned his comedy stripes" writing for "The Beano" and certainly knows how to craft an entertaining read. Don't expect a message – his debut children's book is concerned with way more important things like "hairy motorcycle gangs and good running jokes about eating stationery". The story follows a young girl called Melanda who runs away from her cruel aunts and embarks on an adventure involving "gnomes, mermaids and sleepy rock monsters".

Wildlands by Broden Murphy, 8+

Set 25 years in the future, when a "large swath of Britain has been extensively rewilded" and wolves roam free, this "memorable" eco-adventure transports young readers to another world, said Suzy Feay in the Financial Times . Thirteen-year-old Astrid and her little sister Indie are "stranded in this hazardous nature reserve" and must figure out how to survive.

When the Storm Comes by Polly Ho-Yen, 9+

This "gripping thriller" follows "misfits" Mali, Fara, Jonesey and Petey, said Imogen Russell Williams in The Guardian . "Trapped" in the school library with their teacher Ms Devine during a "terrible storm", the reluctant group must pull together as the "water rises and the danger increases". It's an "assured" and propulsive read, with themes spanning "loneliness, friendship and climate activism".

Runaways by EL Norry, 10+

Two "very different" 11-year-olds meet for the first time during the summer holidays at Waterloo Station in this "unmissable" book, said Russell Williams in The Guardian. Jamie and July are both desperate to escape their "unbearable" home lives and decide to leave it all behind. "But running away together is a dangerous business. Will they ever find safety, calm and love?"

Piglettes by Clementine Beauvais, 11+

Mirella, Astrid and Hakima have been voted the three ugliest girls in school in a cruel online poll by their classmates. But "instead of crying", the "piglettes" cycle hundreds of miles to Paris on an uplifting roadtrip, "defiantly scoffing delicious food" along the way, said Craig in The New Statesman. "Witty, empowering and irresistibly bonkers, this is a treat for those dreading secondary school, or puberty."

The Other Girl by Emily Barr, 12+

"A deliciously twisted thriller aimed squarely at teenage girls," said Bannerman in The Times. Tabbi and Ruby meet by chance on a train: one is a "spoilt brat being sent to an exclusive Swiss rehab centre", the other a skint backpacker "with her own secrets". The pair "hatch a cunning plan to swap identities", promising to meet again in six weeks to resume their lives. A fun read trying to work out how these unlikeable teens will "escape the tangled web of lies they have woven" and wondering who "will triumph".