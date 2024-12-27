'We have made it a crime for most refugees to want the American dream'

'What are the emotional risks of losing a student to such an injustice?'

Larry Strauss at USA Today

As President-elect Donald Trump plans for the largest deportation operation in American history, "I am left wondering where that leaves me and my colleagues, those of us whose students are the children of — and in some cases themselves — the people the Trump administration plans to make refugees of," says Larry Strauss. Many teachers "anticipate facing difficult choices," not just about "cooperating with authorities," but also in "dealing with the aftermath of fractured families and shattered lives."

Michael Chad Hoeppner at Time

"Eye contact, once a cornerstone of human connection, is becoming increasingly rare in our screen-dominated lives," says Michael Chad Hoeppner. "This decline reflects a cultural shift away from face-to-face engagement, one that has profound implications for how we communicate and connect." Attempting more regular eye contact will "give you an opportunity to connect more deeply and vividly with those around you, allowing you to notice the subtleties of human interaction that enrich your day-to-day experiences."

'Why do we game?'

Stephen Bush at The Financial Times

"Why are ancient dig sites littered with backgammon sets and mancala pieces? Why do ancient urns depict Achilles and Ajax bent in concentration over some sort of dice game? I think there are two answers," says Stephen Bush. "The first is that gaming is a lot of fun," and the second is that "gaming doesn't only entertain: gaming often reveals." While "games amuse us," they also "tell us truths about our characters that are often kept hidden."

'Russia … cannot be allowed to once again escape accountability'

Max Boot at The Washington Post

After an Azerbaijan Airlines flight crashed on Christmas Day, killing 38 people, an investigation "concluded that a Russian antiaircraft missile most likely brought down the plane," says Max Boot. While "Russian spokesmen blamed a bird collision," the Kremlin, "given its history, has not earned the benefit of the doubt." If Russia is responsible, "the question now is what, if anything, the West will do about it," Boot adds. This is "another argument" for increased "support for Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression."