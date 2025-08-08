'This is a coordinated campaign of harassment'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Immature crypto bros can't understand throwing sex toys at WNBA players isn't harmless fun'
Nancy Armour at USA Today
The "crypto bros behind the rash of sex toys being thrown at WNBA games" are "misogynists, showcasing their immaturity and insecurity in the oldest way possible," says Nancy Armour. It's "designed to remind WNBA players and their fans that, for all the progress women's sports have made in the last few years, the playing field will never be level if they have anything to say about it." They'll "discover what other trolls have: Only weak men demean women."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Congress must swiftly close gaps in air safety'
Jason Ambrosi at Newsweek
It's "clear that the policies and procedures for mixed air traffic in congested airspaces require immediate attention from Congress," says Jason Ambrosi. There is "bipartisan interest and support for addressing urgent aviation safety risks," and the "need for action is unmistakable." Air travel "remains the safest mode of transportation," but "Congress and the FAA must work together to close dangerous gaps in our airspace, modernize our infrastructure, and ensure such a tragedy never happens again."
'Leave Labubu lovers alone'
Renée Graham at The Boston Globe
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
There is "no shortage of videos — ranging from mocking to concern trolling to weird hostility about the Labubu craze," says Renée Graham. A "bit of advice — if you don't want a Labubu, don't buy a Labubu." We "are living in unnerving, uncertain times." Some "may turn to overeating or alcohol or other substances to anesthetize themselves." By "comparison, buying and cuddling a Labubu or 10 seems pretty harmless." It's a "simple thing that hurts no one."
'Europe's future depends on confrontation, not compromise'
Garry Kasparov and Gabrielius Landsbergis at Politico
Dependence on American "support for its defense is not the only problem" in Europe, say Garry Kasparov and Gabrielius Landsbergis. The EU has "reached its limits." What "we are witnessing is a sunset of Europe, the decline of a union founded on principles of peace and diplomacy that can no longer effectively respond to the moment." This "requires decisive action — not the cooperation and incrementalism designed to prevent war, but the admission that war is already here."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Trump nominates Powell critic for vacant Fed seat
speed read Stephen Miran, the chair of Trump's Council of Economic Advisers and a fellow critic of Fed chair Jerome Powell, has been nominated to fill a seat on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors
-
Israeli security cabinet OKs Gaza City takeover
Speed Read Netanyahu approved a proposal for Israeli Defense Forces to take over the largest population center in the Gaza Strip
-
August 8 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include a Greenland rebrand, a presidential eye test, and creeping inflation
-
Congress should 'step in' to block Trump's White House ballroom makeover
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'America is becoming a nation of homebodies'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Discriminating against DACA students'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Tariffs: Is Trump winning his trade war?
Feature Trump secures a new trade deal as Europe agrees to 15% tariffs
-
'It feels less like advertising and more like brainwashing'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Crony capitalism is a sharp break from free market ideals'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Fossil-fired grids have provided a cautionary tale'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Grief and condolences are not enough'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day