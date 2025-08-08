'This is a coordinated campaign of harassment'

Alyssa Thomas and Sophie Cunningham are seen during a WNBA game between Phoenix and Indiana.
Alyssa Thomas and Sophie Cunningham during a WNBA game between Phoenix and Indiana
(Image credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
'Immature crypto bros can't understand throwing sex toys at WNBA players isn't harmless fun'

Nancy Armour at USA Today

Read more

'Congress must swiftly close gaps in air safety'

Jason Ambrosi at Newsweek

It's "clear that the policies and procedures for mixed air traffic in congested airspaces require immediate attention from Congress," says Jason Ambrosi. There is "bipartisan interest and support for addressing urgent aviation safety risks," and the "need for action is unmistakable." Air travel "remains the safest mode of transportation," but "Congress and the FAA must work together to close dangerous gaps in our airspace, modernize our infrastructure, and ensure such a tragedy never happens again."

Read more

'Leave Labubu lovers alone'

Renée Graham at The Boston Globe

There is "no shortage of videos — ranging from mocking to concern trolling to weird hostility about the Labubu craze," says Renée Graham. A "bit of advice — if you don't want a Labubu, don't buy a Labubu." We "are living in unnerving, uncertain times." Some "may turn to overeating or alcohol or other substances to anesthetize themselves." By "comparison, buying and cuddling a Labubu or 10 seems pretty harmless." It's a "simple thing that hurts no one."

Read more

'Europe's future depends on confrontation, not compromise'

Garry Kasparov and Gabrielius Landsbergis at Politico

Dependence on American "support for its defense is not the only problem" in Europe, say Garry Kasparov and Gabrielius Landsbergis. The EU has "reached its limits." What "we are witnessing is a sunset of Europe, the decline of a union founded on principles of peace and diplomacy that can no longer effectively respond to the moment." This "requires decisive action — not the cooperation and incrementalism designed to prevent war, but the admission that war is already here."

Read more

