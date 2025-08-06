'America is becoming a nation of homebodies'

Diana Lind at The Washington Post

Americans are "voluntarily spending an extra Covid lockdown worth of time each year in the house — more than three weeks," says Diana Lind. This "excess home time has received markedly little attention compared to the ills of social media and screen time." Our "descent into hermitage demands more discussion, more research and a dedicated policy response." The "solution needs to be finding real-life environments and activities that can compete for attention with apps and streaming services at home."

'My fix for NASA'

Sen. Mark Kelly at The New York Times

Attempts to "slash NASA's workforce and gut its budget send a message that America's leadership in space is optional. It isn't," says Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.). Due to "NASA's investments and guidance, commercial spaceflight isn’t just working; it's cheaper, faster and more flexible." This "progress is now at risk, including the very things that made NASA successful under Trump's first administration." Ensuring a "continued American presence in space is crucial to keeping our country's engine of science and innovation moving."

'The atomic bombing of Japan was justified'

Richard B. Frank at the National Review

Many have "identified the use of atomic bombs against Japan in August 1945 as the greatest story of the 20th century," but its "moral indictment works from a grossly upside-down portrait of the number and identity of the war's victims," says Richard B. Frank. Getting the "moral calculus correct on this anniversary is by far the most important task on the path to understand and judge how the Asia-Pacific War ended." The "critical issue was casualties."

'Standing up to ICE is a moral imperative'

Ann Toback at The Progressive

We are "seeing the terrifying start of history repeating itself, as masked federal agents are knocking on doors across America and disappearing noncitizen residents," says Ann Toback. What is "happening isn't just about immigration. It's about democracy itself." When "federal agents can disappear anyone without due process and local police become deportation enforcers, no one is safe." America was "built by people fleeing authoritarianism for freedom. Now we must defend those freedoms." Every "organized community makes resistance stronger."

