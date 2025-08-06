'America is becoming a nation of homebodies'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'America is becoming a nation of homebodies'
Diana Lind at The Washington Post
Americans are "voluntarily spending an extra Covid lockdown worth of time each year in the house — more than three weeks," says Diana Lind. This "excess home time has received markedly little attention compared to the ills of social media and screen time." Our "descent into hermitage demands more discussion, more research and a dedicated policy response." The "solution needs to be finding real-life environments and activities that can compete for attention with apps and streaming services at home."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'My fix for NASA'
Sen. Mark Kelly at The New York Times
Attempts to "slash NASA's workforce and gut its budget send a message that America's leadership in space is optional. It isn't," says Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.). Due to "NASA's investments and guidance, commercial spaceflight isn’t just working; it's cheaper, faster and more flexible." This "progress is now at risk, including the very things that made NASA successful under Trump's first administration." Ensuring a "continued American presence in space is crucial to keeping our country's engine of science and innovation moving."
'The atomic bombing of Japan was justified'
Richard B. Frank at the National Review
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Many have "identified the use of atomic bombs against Japan in August 1945 as the greatest story of the 20th century," but its "moral indictment works from a grossly upside-down portrait of the number and identity of the war's victims," says Richard B. Frank. Getting the "moral calculus correct on this anniversary is by far the most important task on the path to understand and judge how the Asia-Pacific War ended." The "critical issue was casualties."
'Standing up to ICE is a moral imperative'
Ann Toback at The Progressive
We are "seeing the terrifying start of history repeating itself, as masked federal agents are knocking on doors across America and disappearing noncitizen residents," says Ann Toback. What is "happening isn't just about immigration. It's about democracy itself." When "federal agents can disappear anyone without due process and local police become deportation enforcers, no one is safe." America was "built by people fleeing authoritarianism for freedom. Now we must defend those freedoms." Every "organized community makes resistance stronger."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
RFK Jr. shuts down mRNA vaccine funding at agency
Speed Read The decision canceled or modified 22 projects, primarily for work on vaccines and therapeutics for respiratory viruses
-
Beatriz Williams' 6 timeless books about history and human relationships
Feature The best-selling author recommends works by Jane Austen, Zora Neale Hurston, and more
-
August 6 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include Texas legislators on the lam, Donald Trump's search for lickspittle statisticians, and the Canadian wildfires
-
Eighty years after Hiroshima: how close is nuclear conflict?
Today's Big Question Eight decades on from the first atomic bomb 'we have blundered into a new age of nuclear perils'
-
Recreation or addiction? Military base slot machines rake in millions.
Under the Radar There are several thousand slot machines on military bases
-
'Discriminating against DACA students'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
ICE in the fields
Feature American agriculture relies on undocumented workers. What happens now that they're being deported?
-
'It feels less like advertising and more like brainwashing'
Instant Opinion
-
'Crony capitalism is a sharp break from free market ideals'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Fossil-fired grids have provided a cautionary tale'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Grief and condolences are not enough'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day