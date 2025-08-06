Aug. 6 editorial cartoons
Wednesday's political cartoons include Texas legislators on the lam, Donald Trump's search for lickspittle statisticians, and the Canadian wildfires
-
The jobs most at risk from AI
The Explainer Sales and customer services are touted as some of the key jobs that will be replaced by AI
-
Eighty years after Hiroshima: how close is nuclear conflict?
Today's Big Question Eight decades on from the first atomic bomb 'we have blundered into a new age of nuclear perils'
-
Valle dell'Erica Thalasso & Spa: a tranquil haven in Sardinia
The Week Recommends This family-friendly resort is steps from the sea and boasts a well-equipped kids' club
-
Aug. 5 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include an unflattering jobs report, Democrat weakness, and the minimum wage
-
Aug. 4 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include Bigfoot spotted near a rural hospital, and Donald Trump's failure to escape the Jeffrey Epstein scandal
-
Hot-tempered | July 27 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Today's political cartoons include tough stains, heatwaves, and vote-losing behaviour
-
5 attention-grabbing cartoons about Trump's distraction tactics
Cartoons Artists take on a musical diversion, an NFL team by any other name, and more
-
The audacity to grope | July 26 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include Joe Biden's memoir, PBS funding, and an Obama-Trump comparison
-
Lipstick on a $4 trillion dollar pig | July 25 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include MAGA talk show hosts, a Japanese trade deal, and military medals
-
President Trump stops by Area 51 | July 24 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include an abrupt summer recess, the return of Hillary's emails, and an ominous climate announcement
-
Donald Trump doubles down on distraction | July 23 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include trade war on the high seas, the Russian enigma, and Congress chickening out over Epstein