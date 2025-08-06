Aug. 6 editorial cartoons

Wednesday's political cartoons include Texas legislators on the lam, Donald Trump's search for lickspittle statisticians, and the Canadian wildfires

By
published

This cartoon depicts a “Welcome to Illinois” billboard on the side of a road. The bottom of the sign reads, “A sanctuary state now accepting got away Texas legislators.”

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump outside the White House speaking to reporters. He says, “I’m proud of my economic record as president. I’m getting richer by the day.”

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸