'Discriminating against DACA students'

Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
The Wall Street Journal editorial board
The Education Department is "harassing colleges that provide scholarships to young people who came to the country illegally as children," says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. Many "Dreamers have no memory of or ties to their home countries," and "most couldn't afford tuition at these schools without scholarships." Denying "Dreamers an opportunity to learn and advance in society doesn't help anyone." This is "one more way of punishing Dreamers because their parents crossed illegally into the U.S. decades ago."
'The conviction of Colombia's ex-president is a sign of hope amid autocracy's rise'
Maria McFarland Sánchez-Moreno at The Guardian
Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe was "convicted of bribing a witness who had linked him to the paramilitaries," and the "fact that it has happened at all is a striking development that would have seemed almost inconceivable a decade or so ago," says Maria McFarland Sánchez-Moreno. In a "time of rising autocracy and abuse, including in the U.S., it also offers reasons for hope." No "matter how much power leaders may amass, they are not ultimately above the law."
'The unspoken etiquette of mourning on social media'
Alessandra Schade at Time
As "social media reshapes how we share — and grieve — there are many for whom public mourning still feels gauche, even offensive," says Alessandra Schade. Grieving online "offers catharsis and connection. Engaging with a deceased person's profile can help sustain a bond beyond the grave." But "every post, photo, or story risks transgressing invisible social landmines of what is and isn't acceptable." Conversations "around death are returning to the public square."
'How do you destroy a country's reputation? Just ask Benjamin Netanyahu.'
Alon Pinkas at The New Republic
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has "achieved something on a scale unparalleled in the annals of modern democracies: He has devalued a country," says Alon Pinkas. It is "not just a tarnished image or reputational damages that are reversible but a fundamental case of brand self-destruction." A "prosperous democracy, labeled as a 'start-up nation,' a hub for innovative, creative, cutting-edge technologies, synonymous with scientific and medical excellence," has "become an international outcast, a country regarded as rogue."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
