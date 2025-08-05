The 5 best movies based on TV shows
From biblical parodies and space epics to an unappreciated auteur masterpiece, these movies breathed new life into preexisting TV series
All television shows must come to an end—except, perhaps, "The Simpsons," which completed its 36th season in 2025 with no end in sight. But studios, lured by the promise of a built-in audience, have produced films based on both short-lived, obscure series with cult followings as well as blockbuster hits that ran for years. Out of the hundreds of such films, only a handful managed to stay true to the essence of the source material while still offering viewers an original, compelling vision.
'Monty Python's Life of Brian' (1979)
The enduring influence of the pioneering British sketch comedy series "Monty Python's Flying Circus" (1969-1974) on popular culture can't be overstated. The series also led to several films, the best of which was "Monty Python's Life of Brian," which depicted the life and times of an ordinary man who happened to have been born in a stall adjacent to Jesus Christ. Most of the film follows Brian as an adult as he falls in with a fictional anti-Roman terrorist group called the People's Front of Judea and unwittingly becomes the savior of Christian extremists. The movie is the "foulest-spoken biblical epic ever made," characterized by a "nonstop orgy of assaults, not on anyone's virtue, but on the funny bone," said The New York Times.
'Star Trek III: The Search for Spock' (1984)
Its predecessor, "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," is the more beloved of the six films built around the main cast of the original "Star Trek" television series, but "The Search For Spock" is the most emotionally rich movie. After Spock's (Leonard Nimoy, who also directed) poignant death at the end of the second film, Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) discovers that his friend has been resurrected in the form of a child on a distant planet. Along with the ship's doctor, Leonard "Bones" McCoy (DeForest Kelley), Kirk steals the decommissioned Starship Enterprise to find and rescue his friend. Nimoy's direction helps "capture the essence of the series more than any of the other cinematic efforts," making the film the "most faithful (and therefore the most enjoyable) of the first half dozen excursions," said Slant Magazine.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me' (1992)
After David Lynch's critically acclaimed surrealist whodunnit "Twin Peaks" was canceled on a cliffhanger after two seasons, he directed a prequel that hit theaters in August 1992. The reception was brutal. "It's not the worst movie ever made; it just seems to be," said The New York Times. But even before he directed a well-received 2017 revival that finally brought closure to the narrative, "Fire Walk With Me" had been reappraised. The prequel added depth to Laura Palmer, the murdered teenager at the center of the show's story, who is "reintroduced as alone, afraid and emotionally broken," said The Guardian. The film should now be considered "not just an artistic triumph in its own right" but also the "key to the entire Twin Peaks universe."
'Serenity' (2005)
Joss Whedon's short-lived space western series "Firefly" did poorly in ratings during its run but slowly became a cult classic after it was canceled, much like "Star Trek." Backed by a small but enthusiastic fan base, Universal Pictures greenlit a feature-length film hoping to capitalize on unexpectedly robust sales of the show's DVD set. "Serenity" takes place following the events of the show's last episode, and involves the cargo-smuggling crew picking up a psychic assassin named River Tam (Summer Glau) who is on the run from the interplanetary Alliance with a dangerous secret. Despite the difficulties in bringing a little-known television series to the screen, "Serenity" is "witty and harrowing, clever and weighty," said The Atlantic.
'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' (2018)
Superstar Tom Cruise has been headlining these set piece-heavy action films for so long—close to 30 years—that most people might not know that they are all based on a '60s-era television series about the espionage adventures of a fictional, covert organization called the Impossible Mission Force. The eighth (and allegedly last) installment of the long-running movie franchise was released in May 2025, but the sixth film in the series, 2018's "Mission: Impossible - Fallout," is widely considered the best. It follows Cruise's agent Ethan Hunt as he tries to stop a nuclear terrorist attack spearheaded by a shadowy organization known as The Apostles.The movie is "suspenseful, thrilling, funny and absurdly grandiose in equal measure," said Den of Geek.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.
-
The revived plan for Trump's border wall could cause problems for wildlife
The Explainer The proposed section of wall would be in a remote stretch of Arizona
-
Tesla's $29 billion Musk-centric gamble
IN THE SPOTLIGHT With sales slumping and its reputation battered, the EV automaker is betting big that its future depends on keeping mercurial CEO Elon Musk happy — and wealthy
-
Scientists discover cause of massive sea star die-off
Speed Read A bacteria related to cholera has been found responsible for the deaths of more than 5 billion sea stars
-
Film reviews: The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Cloud
Feature A space-age superhero team mounts a redo and Reality catches up with an online reseller
-
Real-life couples creating real-deal sparks in the best movies to star IRL partners
The Week Recommends The chemistry between off-screen items can work wonders
-
5 best movie sequels of all time
The Week Recommends The second time is only sometimes as good as the first
-
Film reviews: Eddington and Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight
Feature A New Mexico border town goes berserk and civil war through a child's eyes
-
The best TV shows based on movies
The Week Recommends A handful of shows avoid derivative storytelling and craft bold narrative expansions
-
Film reviews: Superman and Sorry, Baby
Feature A hero returns, in surprising earnest, and a woman navigates life after a tragedy
-
The best film prequels of all time
The Week Recommends Balancing new information with what the audience already knows is a perilous tightrope
-
'Immigrant' Superman film raises hackles on the right
TALKING POINT Director James Gunn's comments about the iconic superhero's origins and values have rankled conservatives who embrace the Trump administration's strict anti-immigrant agenda