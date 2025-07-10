'Immigrant' Superman film raises hackles on the right

Director James Gunn's comments about the legendary superhero's origins and values have rankled conservatives who embrace the Trump administration's strict anti-immigrant agenda

James Gunn attends the "Superman" Fan Event in London's Leicester Square on July 02, 2025 in London, England.
'Superman is the story of America,' Gunn said
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's — another Superman movie, the latest in a long line of cinematic attempts to translate comicdom's most iconic hero into popcorn fodder for the summer masses. But where Superman once stood as the embodiment of "truth, justice and the American way," director James Gunn's latest interpretation of Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster's 1938 genre-defining creation has now rankled ultra-nationalist conservatives.

The filmmaker stressed the character's canonical origins and intrinsic character traits in an interview last week with The Times. "Superman is the story of America," Gunn said. "An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost."

