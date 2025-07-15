The best film prequels of all time
Balancing new information with what the audience already knows is a perilous tightrope
It might seem like Hollywood is newly awash in reboots, sequels and prequels. But studios have been using this formula for decades. Prequels are a gamble: Will audiences want to spend several hours getting more information about events they are already familiar with? Sometimes, prequels seem like the last gasp of a franchise that is out of ideas, but occasionally they manage to establish themselves as revered pieces of standalone entertainment.
'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1966)
The third and final entry in director Sergio Leone's spaghetti western trilogy is also an origin story for Clint Eastwood's quip-dropping "Blondie." Set in the Southwest during the Civil War, Blondie and fellow bandit Tuco (Eli Wallach) bury a grudge and race to find buried Confederate treasure. Near the end of the movie, Blondie finds and puts on the poncho he made famous in "A Fistful of Dollars" (1964) and "For a Few Dollars More" (1965). Leone's prequel "builds his great film on the rubbish of Western movie cliches, using style to elevate dreck into art," said Roger Ebert.
'The Godfather Part II' (1974)
The second installment in director Francis Ford Coppola's celebrated "Godfather" mafia trilogy is "one of the best movies of all time" because it is a "sequel that not only continues or expands upon the former but is in active conversation with it," said Film School Rejects. The movie is also uniquely constructed as both a sequel and a prequel, with one narrative that builds on the story from "The Godfather" and a second that traces the rise of a young Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro) decades prior to the events of the first film. The resulting masterpiece is frequently featured on lists of the best movies of all time.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Final Destination 5' (2011)
Perhaps the best sequels are the most subtle. The fifth entry in the "Final Destination" series proceeds more or less like all the rest, with a cast of attractive, forgettable actors escaping a disaster (this time a bridge collapse) when one of them has a premonition of doom — then getting picked off one by one because they "cheated death." An out-of-nowhere twist at the end of the movie makes it clear that "Final Destination 5" is actually a prequel. The film "returns the series to its past glory" as it "solidifies the franchise's themes about inescapable fate," said Den of Geek.
'A Quiet Place: Day One' (2024)
An apocalypse horror movie about blind, long-limbed aliens who hunt humans by sound seems like an unlikely recipe for a blockbuster, but "A Quiet Place" was a huge smash by genre standards. In the third installment, the filmmakers go back to the day the aliens arrived, seen through the eyes of terminally ill Sammy (Lupita Nyong'o) who gets caught in the city along with other hospice patients when disaster strikes. A "near perfect film," the movie works by adding an "emotional layer that makes the film both scarier and more poignant," said Forbes.
'Wicked' (2024)
Given the enduring prominence of the classic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" in pop culture, it is a bit shocking that it was given only one obscure live-action sequel, 1985's "Return to Oz." While "Wicked" isn't the first Oz prequel — 2013's "Oz: the Great and Powerful" did well at the box office — "Wicked" is based on a popular Broadway musical and is the origin story for Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the Wicked Witch of the West, and her college rival, Galinda, (pop star Ariana Grande), who becomes Glinda the Good. The film is "splashy, largely diverting, tonally discordant and unconscionably long," said The New York Times. "Wicked" was a massive box office smash, and part two is set to be released in November 2025.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.
-
One great cookbook: 'The Cook You Want to Be'
The Week Recommends And the way you want to eat — now
-
6 helpful (and way cute) phone accessories
The Week Recommends Answer the call of style
-
'Immigrant' Superman film raises hackles on the right
TALKING POINT Director James Gunn's comments about the iconic superhero's origins and values have rankled conservatives who embrace the Trump administration's strict anti-immigrant agenda
-
The 5 best TV reboots of all time
The Week Recommends Finding an entirely new cast to play beloved characters is harder than it looks
-
Ari Aster revisits the pandemic, Adam Sandler tees off again and Lamb Chop gets an origin story in July movies
the week recommends The month's film releases include 'Eddington,' 'Happy Gilmore 2' and 'Shari & Lamb Chop'
-
Film reviews: F1: The Movie, 28 Years Later, and Familiar Touch
Feature An aging race car driver gets one last chance, a kid struggles to survive in this '28 Days Later' update, and a woman with dementia adjusts to her new life
-
Snow what? 6 charming ski towns to visit during peak summer.
The Week Recommends No powder, no problem
-
An American girl takes on London, 'Bosch' gets another spinoff and Washington Black leaps from page to screen in July TV
the week recommends This month's new television releases include 'Too Much,' 'Ballard' and 'Washington Black'