Juror #2: Clint Eastwood's 'cleverly constructed' courtroom drama is 'rock solid'
Nicholas Hoult stars in 'morally complex' film about a juror on a high-profile murder case
"What are the chances, eh?" said Ryan Gilbey in The Guardian. "First you get picked for jury duty even though your pregnant wife might deliver your child before you can deliver a verdict." Then, you realise that you alone know for certain that the defendant accused of murder is innocent – "because you are the guilty party. Small world!" That is the setup for "Juror #2", directed "with intermittent drollery" by Clint Eastwood.
The film's protaganist, Justin, is played by Nicholas Hoult, who proves a "perfect fit for the everyman whose secrets emerge in conflicting flashbacks". We learn that when Justin was driving home one night, he hit what he thought at the time was a deer – but which he starts to suspect was, in fact, a woman, and the victim in this case. Suspense is "kept on a low flame, but the film offers cosy pleasures", and it is nice to see Hoult reunited with Toni Collette (the prosecuting attorney), who 20-plus years ago played his mother in "About a Boy".
"Juror #2" is getting a wide release in the UK, but is only being shown in 50 cinemas in the US, which seems an "injustice", said Johnny Oleksinski in the New York Post. Although now 94, Eastwood "still knows how to make a damn good movie": this is "morally complex, smart fare", and even if it is a bit clunky in places, you find yourself constantly wondering: "Could this happen to me?"
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Eastwood's films have been ropey of late, said Matthew Bond in The Mail on Sunday, but this one is "rock solid" – "cleverly constructed, very nicely acted and beautifully paced". He has hinted that this may be his last movie; if it is, it "would be a very classy swan-song".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Explore a timeless corner of Spain by bike
The Week Recommends Take a 'dawdling route through the back-country' far from the tourism hotspots
By The Week UK Published
-
Trump victorious: 'a political comeback for the ages'
In Depth The president-elect will be able to wield a 'powerful mandate'
By The Week UK Published
-
Saoirse Ronan: how the actress went viral
In the Spotlight The actress dropped a 'chat-icide bomb' on Graham Norton's BBC show
By The Week UK Published
-
Explore a timeless corner of Spain by bike
The Week Recommends Take a 'dawdling route through the back-country' far from the tourism hotspots
By The Week UK Published
-
Saoirse Ronan: how the actress went viral
In the Spotlight The actress dropped a 'chat-icide bomb' on Graham Norton's BBC show
By The Week UK Published
-
Movies to watch in November, including 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II'
The Week Recommends A major musical adaptation, a Roman Empire sequel and a movie where Santa gets kidnapped
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Edmund de Waal on this year's Booker Prize shortlist
The Week Recommends The chair of judges details works by Rachel Kushner, Percival Everett and others
By The Week UK Published
-
Griddled salmon and vegetables with miso and melted butter recipe
The Week Recommends Hokkaido comfort food classic with a delicious twist
By The Week UK Published
-
Shattered: Hanif Kureishi's 'inspirational' memoir of accident that left him paralysed
The Week Recommends 'Exhilarating' book is composed of diary entries dictated to his son Carlo
By The Week UK Published
-
Dr. Strangelove: is stage adaptation of iconic film a 'foolish' move?
Talking Point Steve Coogan puts on a dazzling performance in show that falls short of 'the real thing'
By The Week UK Published
-
Small Things Like These: 'stylish' Irish drama 'casts a powerful spell'
The Week Recommends 'Stylish' drama starring Cillian Murphy as a devoted father
By The Week UK Published