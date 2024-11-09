Juror #2: Clint Eastwood's 'cleverly constructed' courtroom drama is 'rock solid'

Nicholas Hoult stars in 'morally complex' film about a juror on a high-profile murder case

Nicholas Hoult in Juror #2
Nicholas Hoult in Juror #2
(Image credit: Alamy / FlixPix)
By
published

"What are the chances, eh?" said Ryan Gilbey in The Guardian. "First you get picked for jury duty even though your pregnant wife might deliver your child before you can deliver a verdict." Then, you realise that you alone know for certain that the defendant accused of murder is innocent – "because you are the guilty party. Small world!" That is the setup for "Juror #2", directed "with intermittent drollery" by Clint Eastwood.

The film's protaganist, Justin, is played by Nicholas Hoult, who proves a "perfect fit for the everyman whose secrets emerge in conflicting flashbacks". We learn that when Justin was driving home one night, he hit what he thought at the time was a deer – but which he starts to suspect was, in fact, a woman, and the victim in this case. Suspense is "kept on a low flame, but the film offers cosy pleasures", and it is nice to see Hoult reunited with Toni Collette (the prosecuting attorney), who 20-plus years ago played his mother in "About a Boy".

