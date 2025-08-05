Illicit mercury is poisoning the Amazon

'Essential' to illegal gold mining, toxic mercury is being trafficked across Latin America, 'fuelling violence' and 'environmental devastation'

Photo collage of a pair of gloved hands handling a taped package leaking mercury
Use of mercury is officially banned or heavily restricted throughout the world
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

One of the deadliest chemicals on Earth is being smuggled across Latin America – and is poisoning the environment along the way.

Mercury is a powerful neurotoxin and its use is banned or heavily restricted throughout the world. But it's "essential" to illegal gold mining, one of the Amazon's "most destructive criminal economies", said The Associated Press,

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

