North Korea may have just pulled off the world's biggest heist

Hermit kingdom increasingly targets vulnerable cryptocurrency, using cybercrime to boost battered economy and fund weapons programmes

North Korea appears to have pulled off the world's biggest heist, another worrying sign of the hermit kingdom's growing prowess in cybercrime.

State-backed hackers stole about $1.5 billion from cryptocurrency exchange Bybit last week, according to the FBI. That's more than the largest known bank theft of all time, when Saddam Hussein stole $1 billion from Iraq's central bank on the eve of the 2003 war.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

