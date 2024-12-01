How people-smuggling gangs work

The Government has promised to 'smash' the gangs that smuggle migrants across the Channel. Who are they and how do they work?

People wait to board a smuggler&#039;s inflatable dinghy in an attempt to cross the English Channel, at Bleriot beach in Sangatte, near Calais
A single trip can generate €100,000 profit for human traffickers
(Image credit: Sameer al-Doumy / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

Migrants have been illegally crossing the 20-mile stretch of the Channel between northern France and Britain on boats for decades.

However, the "industrialisation" of the process began in earnest in 2018. In the years prior to this, most people smuggling was done in lorries, via cross-Channel ferries or the Eurotunnel. The European migrant crisis of 2015-18 led to extra security measures around the ports and the tunnel's entrance area, as did high-profile trafficking tragedies such as the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people in a recently arrived truck in Essex in 2019. Brexit and Covid made truck journeys still more difficult and expensive. As a result, smugglers' business models changed: lorries are still used, but places in them are rarer and much more expensive. The smugglers' solution was the small boat crossing.



