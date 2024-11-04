The Vietnamese migrants crossing the Channel

2024 has seen a surge in the numbers of Vietnamese migrants making the illegal passage into the UK

Small boat crossing on the Channel
Migrants from Vietnam have become the 'single largest group crossing the Channel illegally'
(Image credit: Bernard Barron / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

Thousands of Vietnamese people have illegally entered the UK, according to a people smuggler who said that arranging such crossings from Vietnam is a "lucrative business".

Speaking to a BBC reporter, the people smuggler claimed there was "no trafficking involved" and the increasing numbers of people leaving Vietnam for the UK are doing so voluntarily. However, many of them travel under false promises "about the realities and opportunities" for jobs in the UK and many do eventually find themselves trafficked into work for gangs, said the broadcaster.

