How US veterans are helping locate Vietnam's mass graves

Former enemies are uniting to bring healing and closure to both sides

Decades after the Vietnam War, US soldiers are returning to the country but on a very different mission – to help their former adversaries find the burial sites of their missing comrades.

Where veterans from US and Vietnam once "exchanged gunfire", now they "exchange handshakes and smiles", said Al Jazeera, but time is running out for more discoveries.

