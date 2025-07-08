Israel's plan for confining all Palestinians in 'humanitarian city'
Defence minister wants to establish zone in Gaza for displaced people – which they would not be allowed to leave – prompting accusations of war crimes
When Donald Trump announced in February that the US should take "ownership" of Gaza and develop the battered enclave into the "Riviera of the Middle East", he caused outrage across the Middle East – but not in Israel.
Standing alongside Benjamin Netanyahu, the US president suggested forcibly relocating two million Palestinian residents to a "good, fresh, beautiful piece of land" elsewhere, cheered by many far-right ministers in Netanyahu's coalition government.
Now, the Israeli prime minister is back at the White House to discuss a possible US-brokered ceasefire with Hamas (and to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize). Meanwhile, his defence minister, Israel Katz, has laid out another controversial proposal: to force Palestinians into what he termed a "humanitarian city" in Gaza.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What is the plan?
Katz told reporters yesterday that he had instructed the Israel Defense Forces to prepare to establish a new zone in southern Gaza, on the rubble where the city of Rafah once stood.
Katz said the idea was for the IDF to control the perimeter of the site, which would initially accommodate about 600,000 displaced Palestinians who have mostly been living in the coastal al-Mawasi area. They would go through "security screening" before entering – but once inside, they would not be allowed to leave.
Eventually, the whole population of Gaza will be moved there in what he called "the emigration plan", said Haaretz. But the IDF would not run the site or distribute aid, Katz added.
Work on the "humanitarian city" could start during the 60-day ceasefire currently under negotiation, Katz said, adding that Netanyahu is leading efforts to find countries willing to "take in" Palestinians.
Katz's words contradict what the IDF's chief of staff said on Monday, in response to claims that the Israeli military had commanded troops to "mobilise" and "concentrate" civilians in Gaza. Eyal Zamir's office told Israel's High Court that the army "does not impose forced population expulsions inside or outside the Gaza Strip", said Haaretz.
An official told the paper that Israel does not expect the plan to proceed, and that no countries approached by Israel had agreed to receive Palestinian refugees.
What else do we know?
Reuters reported yesterday that it had seen a proposal – bearing the name of a "controversial US-backed aid group" – describing "a plan to build large-scale camps called 'Humanitarian Transit Areas' inside – and possibly outside – Gaza".
The $2 billion proposal, created after 11 February and carrying the name of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), outlined "a vision of replacing Hamas' control over the population in Gaza". The plan describes the camps as "voluntary" places where Palestinians could "temporarily reside, deradicalise, re-integrate and prepare to relocate if they wish to do so".
The proposal said that one camp would "house 2,160 people, along with a laundry, restrooms, showers and a school". But a source said the project envisages eight camps, capable of housing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. The facilities would be used to "gain trust with the local population" and facilitate Trump's "vision for Gaza". The proposal was "submitted to the Trump administration" this year, two sources told Reuters, and "recently discussed in the White House".
The GHF denied it had submitted the proposal, adding that the presentation seen by Reuters was "not a GHF document". A senior US official said "nothing of the like is under consideration", and the US State Department declined to comment.
In May, The Washington Post also reported that the GHF was planning to build housing compounds for Palestinians.
What has the reaction been?
"There is no such thing as voluntary displacement amongst a population that has been under constant bombardment for nearly two years and has been cut off from essential aid," Jeremy Konyndyk, president of the Refugees International advocacy group and former senior US Agency for International Development official, told Reuters.
Legal experts and academics described the plan as "a blueprint for crimes against humanity", said The Guardian. It also breaks international law, said Michael Sfard, an Israeli human rights lawyer. "While the government still calls the deportation 'voluntary', people in Gaza are under so many coercive measures that no departure from the strip can be seen in legal terms as consensual."
Driving someone out of their homeland during a war is a "war crime". And "done on a massive scale", like what Katz has described, "it becomes a crime against humanity".
The defence minister has laid out plans for "a concentration camp", said Amos Goldberg, a Holocaust historian and professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. "It is neither humanitarian nor a city."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
Secluded retreats for aspiring writers
The Week Recommends These tranquil hideaways are the perfect place to put pen to paper
-
The Velvet Sundown: viral band that doesn't actually exist
In the Spotlight These AI-generated rock hits are brought to listeners by… no one
-
Retro tomatoes: a species of the plant is evolving backward
Under the radar Environmental factors may play a role
-
The armed clan allied with Israel in Gaza
Under the Radar Self-styled 'Popular Forces' has been denounced by its Bedouin tribe and Hamas for 'collaborating' with Israel
-
Iran nukes program set back months, early intel suggests
Speed Read A Pentagon assessment says US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites only set the program back by months, not years. This contradicts President Donald Trump's claim.
-
Trump says Iran and Israel agreed to ceasefire
Speed Read This followed a night of Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and multiple waves of missiles fired by Iran
-
How developed was Iran's nuclear program and what's left now?
Today's Big Question Israel and the United States have said different things about Iran's capabilities
-
Trump gives himself 2 weeks for Iran decision
Speed Read Trump said he believes negotiations will occur in the near future
-
What would a US strike on Iran mean for the Middle East?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION A precise attack could break Iran's nuclear programme – or pull the US and its allies into a drawn-out war even more damaging than Iraq or Afghanistan
-
US says Trump vetoed Israeli strike on Khamenei
Speed Read This comes as Israel and Iran pushed their conflict into its fourth day
-
After Israel's brazen Iran attack, what's next for the region and the world?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Following decades of saber-rattling, Israel's aerial assault on Iranian military targets has pushed the Middle East to the brink of all-out war