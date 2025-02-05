'Riviera of the Middle East': what does Trump's Gaza plan mean for the region?

Suggestion that the US take over and redevelop the war-torn region, and displace its Palestinian residents, has been condemned by Arab allies but welcomed by Israel

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu
The goal is 'explicitly championed' by many Israeli far-right politicians, and could help further Netanyahu's agenda
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
By
published

Donald Trump stunned both detractors at home and allies abroad when he proposed that the US take a "long-term ownership position" of Gaza, and develop the war-torn territory into a "Middle Eastern Riviera".

Standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump suggested moving the two million Palestinian residents to a "good, fresh, beautiful piece of land" in another country. Even by Trump's standards, this was "head-spinning stuff", said the BBC's Paul Adams. Outside Israel, there's "no sign" of support for Trump's plan for Gaza in the Middle East.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸