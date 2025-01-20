The long road ahead to rebuild life in Gaza

As the Israel-Hamas ceasefire takes effect, Palestinians must deal with destroyed homes, decimated infrastructure and acute food poverty

Scores of displaced Palestinians leave refuge areas near Gaza City, hours after ceasefire comes into effect, 19 January 2025
An estimated 90% of the 2.2 million people in Gaza are now displaced
(Image credit: Omar Al-Qatta / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

The long-awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas sparked jubilant scenes in Gaza on Sunday, but joy has quickly turned to dismay as the true extent of the devastation becomes clear.

More than a year of Israeli bombardment and ground operations have reduced much of the territory to "a rubble-strewn wasteland, with blackened shells of buildings and mounds of debris stretching in all directions", said Euronews.

