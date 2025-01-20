The long road ahead to rebuild life in Gaza
As the Israel-Hamas ceasefire takes effect, Palestinians must deal with destroyed homes, decimated infrastructure and acute food poverty
The long-awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas sparked jubilant scenes in Gaza on Sunday, but joy has quickly turned to dismay as the true extent of the devastation becomes clear.
More than a year of Israeli bombardment and ground operations have reduced much of the territory to "a rubble-strewn wasteland, with blackened shells of buildings and mounds of debris stretching in all directions", said Euronews.
Alongside the more than 46,600 Palestinians the Hamas-run health ministry claims have been killed in the war, the UN estimates 69% of buildings in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed, including more than 90% of homes.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
With the majority of the 2.2 million population currently displaced, and large parts of the enclave "uninhabitable", the BBC said it could take "years or even decades for the territory to recover".
What dangers do those returning face?
Of primary concern is Gaza's healthcare system, which a House of Lords Library report said is in "crisis". Deliberately targeted by Israeli forces, who claimed healthcare facilities have been used for military purposes by Hamas, most hospitals and clinics are "damaged beyond use, and those remaining open face shortages of water, fuel and medical supplies".
The UN Environment Programme has described water, sanitation and hygiene systems as "almost entirely defunct", while an acute food shortage has left Gaza’s 1.9 million displaced people at risk of malnutrition and starvation.
Israel's bombardment of Gaza has also "unleashed yet another deadly, but silent enemy on the people there – asbestos", said Al Jazeera. "Present throughout much of Gaza's structures", the destruction has caused vast amounts to be broken into tiny airborne particles that could potentially lead to a spike in cancer cases "for decades".
What about the economy?
The conflict has also had a "devastating impact" on Gaza's economy, said the BBC. The World Bank estimates almost 100% of the population are now living in poverty, while the cost of basic supplies has risen by almost 250% on average since the start of the war.
"Major roads have been ploughed up and critical water and electricity infrastructure lies in ruins," said Euronews, affecting not just everyday life but the prospect of economic recovery.
By September 2024, more than two-thirds of agricultural land in of Gaza had been damaged or destroyed, according to an analysis by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization. In North Gaza, the epicentre of Israel's military operations in the strip, that figure rose to 78%.
The ceasefire agreement dodges crucial questions of who will govern Gaza going forward or whether Israel and Egypt will lift a blockade limiting the movement of people and goods that they imposed when Hamas seized power in 2007.
If the blockade remains in force, the UN estimates it could take 350 years for Gaza's economy to return to pre-war levels.
What are the long-term challenges?
With Gaza's housing and critical infrastructure in "ruins" it is "unclear when – or even if – much will be rebuilt", said the Los Angeles Times.
Removing the estimated 50 million tonnes of rubble alone is expected to take years, made even more complicated by the fact that much of the debris contains unexploded munitions as well as human remains.
The key task of rebuilding homes will require "billions of dollars and the ability to bring construction materials and heavy equipment into the territory – neither of which are assured". And meanwhile, "major questions about Gaza's future, political and otherwise, remain unresolved", said Euronews.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Elliott Goat is a freelance writer at The Week Digital. A winner of The Independent's Wyn Harness Award, he has been a journalist for over a decade with a focus on human rights, disinformation and elections. He is co-founder and director of Brussels-based investigative NGO Unhack Democracy, which works to support electoral integrity across Europe. A Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellow focusing on unions and the Future of Work, Elliott is a founding member of the RSA's Good Work Guild and a contributor to the International State Crime Initiative, an interdisciplinary forum for research, reportage and training on state violence and corruption.
-
Why trout is the new salmon
The Week Recommends Oven-roasted, hot-smoked or topping a jacket potato, trout is winning favour over salmon for its sustainability and delicate flavour
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The never-ending wonder of Pompeii
In The Spotlight A luxury bathhouse is the latest treasure to be uncovered at the 'gift that keeps on giving'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
How to avoid Blue Monday's financial woes
The Explainer The most depressing day of the year can actually be a catalyst for good money decisions
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
The rise and fall of Tupperware
Under The Radar The byword for food storage has filed for bankruptcy – was it a victim of its own success?
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Western brands under pressure from Middle East boycotts
In the Spotlight Across the Middle East, consumers are "shunning" Western brands over their perceived stance on Israel-Gaza conflict
By The Week Staff Published
-
It's not your imagination — restaurant reservations are becoming harder to get
In the Spotlight Bots, scalpers and even credit card companies are making reservations a rare commodity
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Will college Gaza protests tip the US election?
Talking Points Gaza protests on U.S. campuses pose problems for Biden like the ones that hurt Lyndon B. Johnson in the '60s
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Ghost kitchens are pulling a disappearing act
under the radar The delivery-only trend is failing to live up to the hype built up during the pandemic
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Wendy's dynamic pricing change could upend the fast food industry
Under the Radar But the fast food chain will not be implementing the change in the typical manner
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
US sues to block Kroger-Albertsons merger
Speed Read The Federal Trade Commission sued to block the $24.6 billion merger between the grocery giants
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
2023: the year of sticker shock
The Explainer Many Americans were down on the economy this year due to problematic prices
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published