Western brands under pressure from Middle East boycotts

Across the Middle East, consumers are "shunning" Western brands over their perceived stance on Israel-Gaza conflict

Middle East boycott
One in three people are boycotting brands over Israel-Gaza war, according to a new poll
Widespread boycotts in the Middle East are "hammering" major brands such as Coca-Cola, KFC and Starbucks.

"From Egypt to Indonesia and Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, consumers are shunning goods" produced by popular food and drink multinationals in protest against "their perceived support for Israel in the war in Gaza", said the Financial Times

