Doing the hustle: Are side gigs a sign of impending recession?

More workers are 'padding their finances while they can'

Nearly two-thirds of workers report they 'plan to get a second job or start a side hustle'
It used to be called a "second job." Now? It's called a "side hustle." And Americans nervous about paying the bills are increasingly turning to side hustles in the face of economic uncertainty.

Americans are "side hustling like we're in a recession," said The Wall Street Journal. Research shows that nearly four in 10 Gen Z and millennial workers hold down multiple jobs, suggesting that "holding one job at a time is on the way to becoming antiquated" for a generational cohort that has been "scarred by two recessions." They are working harder than ever, "padding their finances while they can" ahead of what they expect will be an economic downturn. Such uncertainty means it is "time to diversify" said Marie Incontrera, who runs a small public relations agency and a cleaning business.

