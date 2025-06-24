Doing the hustle: Are side gigs a sign of impending recession?
More workers are 'padding their finances while they can'
It used to be called a "second job." Now? It's called a "side hustle." And Americans nervous about paying the bills are increasingly turning to side hustles in the face of economic uncertainty.
Americans are "side hustling like we're in a recession," said The Wall Street Journal. Research shows that nearly four in 10 Gen Z and millennial workers hold down multiple jobs, suggesting that "holding one job at a time is on the way to becoming antiquated" for a generational cohort that has been "scarred by two recessions." They are working harder than ever, "padding their finances while they can" ahead of what they expect will be an economic downturn. Such uncertainty means it is "time to diversify" said Marie Incontrera, who runs a small public relations agency and a cleaning business.
Why are workers nervous?
A "distressing number" of American workers are "worried about their jobs," said USA Today. In May, just 44% of workers had a "positive outlook" for their companies over the next six months, the "lowest level recorded" in the survey's history, according to researchers. Workers say they are carrying heavier loads thanks to layoffs, which is "creating anxiety about when the next round will come or leaving teams understaffed and overworked," said Daniel Zhao, the lead economist for Glassdoor's online work community.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Nearly two-thirds of workers report they "plan to get a second job or start a side hustle," said HR Dive. Just 19% of workers have enough cash on hand to pay a month's worth of expenses, according to a report from the American Staffing Association. And 95% say "wages haven't kept up with the rising cost of living." A side hustle "means having enough money to make ends meet," said Richard Wahlquist, ASA's CEO.
What do employers think?
Employers are finding they "need help managing workers who are taking second jobs," said Inc. Workers are "worried about the economy, unsure about their career future and searching for employers they can trust," according to a study by the software company Remote. That means companies might want to think about how to "address the sources of that unhappiness to avoid losing employees" who are stretching themselves thin with outside work.
Why not just call it a 'second job?'
"Side hustle" isn't the only term for the folks "juggling more than one job," said The New York Times. There is also "polyworking." The new word offers an "upbeat spin" on the trend. But "polyworking" can also gloss over the "hardship and economic need" that prompts workers to "cobble together a variety of subpar jobs," said Erin Hatton, a sociology professor at State University of New York at Buffalo.
What next?
Side hustling has usually been seen as a "countercyclical economic indicator," said Marketplace. In the past, when workers "patched together part-time work to make ends meet" it was a sign that economic growth had slowed. The rise of gig apps like Uber and Taskrabbit has made the relationship between the economy and second jobs "a bit murkier." With economic uncertainty rising, though, "it makes sense that some people are exploring backup options."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
'HBCUs have always had to think more strategically'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Media: Warner Bros. kicks cable to the curb
Feature Warner Bros. Discovery is splitting into two companies as the cable industry continues to decline
-
8 recipes that require minimal effort for the best kind of summer eating
The Week Recommends It's the season of grilling and smart desserts
-
'Tariff stacking' is creating problems for businesses
The Explainer Imports from China are the most heavily affected
-
Why are electric bills rising so fast?
Today's Big Question Data centers for artificial intelligence and the cost of natural gas both contribute
-
Frozen pizza sales could be a key indicator of a recession
The Explainer Sales of the item have been increasing since the pandemic
-
Trump is trying to jump-start US manufacturing. Is it worth it?
Today's Big Question The jobs are good. The workers may not be there.
-
Grocery stores under fire for overcharging during cost-of-living crisis
The Explainer A recent investigation has put the spotlight on Kroger, but it is not the only chain being pinpointed
-
Shaky starts: A jobs drought for new grads
Feature The job market is growing, but Gen Z grads are struggling to find work
-
Why does the US need China's rare earth metals?
Today's Big Question Beijing has a 'near monopoly' on tech's raw materials
-
Work life: Caution settles on the job market
Feature The era of job-hopping for bigger raises is coming to an end as workers face shrinking salaries and fewer opportunities to move up