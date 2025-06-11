Frozen pizza sales could be a key indicator of a recession

Frozen pizzas are seen in the aisle of a Publix grocery store in Surfside, Florida.
Frozen pizza sales are estimated to reach $7.4 billion in 2025
Justin Klawans
published

Want to know if the economy is faltering? Inspect your local frozen food aisle. With a slew of economists — and businesspeople like Elon Musk — predicting that there will be a recession before the end of the year, many have looked to frozen pizza sales as a way to try to predict when the economic malaise might arrive.

Sales of frozen pizza, and frozen food in general, have historically spiked just prior to times of economic downturn. Now, with frozen pizza sales on the rise since the pandemic, there are questions once again about what it means for the economy.

