3 tips to prepare in case of a recession
President Donald Trump admits a recession is possible amid his newly imposed tariffs
Even if a recession does not end up happening, the mere possibility of one is enough to stir up financial fears. When the economy slows down drastically, stocks can tank, loans can become more difficult to secure and job security can decline.
Lately, fears of a recession have ramped up, after President Donald Trump "declined to dismiss the idea that a recession could happen" during an interview with Fox News in March discussing the implications of the tariffs he is imposing, said Time. Amid the administration's economic policy moves, "Goldman Sachs has raised its 12-month recession probability from 15% to 20%, while J.P. Morgan's chief economist has upped the odds to 40%, a significant jump from the 30% prediction at the start of the year," said The Washington Post.
While there is no telling where the economy will head, there are steps you can take to ensure confidence in your own financial situation — no matter what lies ahead.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
1. Get any debt paid down
"High-interest debt — like credit card debt — can be especially difficult to shed when money is tight," said NerdWallet. This is in part thanks to interest, which can "pile up quickly, especially when interest rates are rising."
But a recession also brings with it the possibility of job loss, and "if you lose your job, you may have no choice but to focus on paying for essentials — a roof over your head and food on the table — not shelling out interest payments on unpaid credit card debt," said the Post. This can lead to a further interest pileup.
As such, it is worth assessing your debt situation sooner than later, whether with a balance transfer credit card or a debt payoff strategy like the debt avalanche method.
2. Double down on saving
Since a recession "can quickly change your circumstances," it is smart to have a savings cushion to fall back on, said the Post. Plus, "if you have your own cash, you will be less dependent on borrowing to cover unexpected costs or the loss of a job," which is especially helpful given "credit availability tends to dry up quickly when a recession hits," said Investopedia.
You will want to aim to have "three to 12 months of living expenses … stashed in a high-interest, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC)-insured account," said Investopedia. If your current savings balance is far from that, "ending unnecessary subscriptions or other forms of entertainment can help people supplement their emergency budget," said Time.
3. Avoid trying to get ahead of the stock market
"The urgency and panic of a recession can cause overwhelming distress, but you don't want that to influence your financial strategy," said Credit Karma. Instead, hold steady with what you have been doing, such as contributing to your retirement account and investing for the long term.
While it is "natural to want to sell during market drops," said NerdWallet, "when you sell shares as prices are falling, you lock in losses." But "if you don't sell, you won't lose anything," said Investopedia, and given "the market is cyclical ... in the long run, you'll have plenty of opportunities to sell high."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
What is China winning from Trump's trade war?
Talking Points Beijing offers 'trauma bonding' to America's jilted trade partners
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Judge orders US to recall deported migrant
Speed Read The Trump administration has been ordered to retrieve one of the migrants it sent to a prison in El Salvador due to an 'administrative error'
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Mere availability does not ensure that it is used'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Income-driven repayment for student loans: how it works and alternatives
The explainer IDR can make a big difference in the affordability of federal student loan payments
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What to know about the latest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment
The Explainer The COLA for 2025 marked the smallest increase in years, and benefit recipients are not happy
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How to pay off student loans
The explainer Don't just settle for the default repayment plan
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Do student loans affect a credit score?
the explainer Repaying loans on time will strengthen your credit — but paying late will hurt it
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Do I qualify for student loan forgiveness?
The Explainer There are a number of different pathways to qualification, though each requires strict criteria to be met
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Should I consolidate my student loans?
the explainer Consolidate your loans and you will have just one monthly payment to keep track of — but your interest rate may increase
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What's a student loan and how does it work?
The Explainer These loans can cover the cost of tuition, housing and textbooks — but they must eventually be repaid, plus interest
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How to get student loan forgiveness
the explainer Four options for paying back (less of!) your federal student loans
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published