Markets notch worst quarter in years as new tariffs loom

The S&P 500 is on track for its worst month since 2022 as investors brace for Trump's tariffs

President Donald Trump
Trump's 'ideological fixation on tariffs is crowding out rational judgments about the consequences'
What happened

U.S. stock markets Monday wrapped up their worst quarter since 2022, buffeted by President Donald Trump's tariffs and their expected drag on the economy. The S&P 500 ended the first three months of the year down 4.6%, the Nasdaq sank 10.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed a more modest 1.3%.

