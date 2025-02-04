Pros and cons of tariffs

Mainstream economists are 'generally sceptical' that levies on imports promote prosperity

Tariffs China
Donald Trump has imposed a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports to the US
Tariff might be the "most beautiful word" to Donald Trump but for economists it tends to provoke an altogether different reaction.

Most are "generally sceptical" about tariffs, said NBC News, "considering them a mostly inefficient way for governments to raise money and promote prosperity".

