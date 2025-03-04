Trump's Mexico and Canada tariffs begin, roiling markets
Stocks plunged after Trump affirmed that the tariffs would take effect, sparking a likely trade war
What happened
President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico went into effect early Tuesday morning, as did an additional 10% tax on goods imported from China, sparking a likely trade war with America's top three trading partners. Stocks plunged after Trump affirmed Monday that the tariffs would take effect Tuesday. China and Canada quickly announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports.
Who said what
Trump initially said the import taxes were designed to force Canada and Mexico to crack down on cross-border immigration and fentanyl smuggling, but Monday he "appeared to change his terms," The New York Times said. "What they have to do is build their car plants, frankly, and other things in the United States, in which case they have no tariffs," Trump told reporters.
"Tariffs will disrupt an incredibly successful trading relationship," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, and they violate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement Trump negotiated and signed in his first term. Trudeau said Canada would immediately slap 25% tariffs on $21 billion worth of targeted U.S. goods, rising to $107 billion in 21 days if Trump's tariffs are still in effect. China said it would add 10% or 15% taxes on several agricultural products, including beef, soybeans and chicken.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The tariffs are an "extraordinary political gamble by a president who was returned to power by voters angered over years of high inflation," The Washington Post said. Prices are likely to go up on everything from Chinese-made smartphones and gaming consoles to "Mexican tequila, beer and avocados" and "Canadian crude oil and lumber, testing consumer patience with Trump's approach." Trump has "shown a willingness to buck the warnings of mainstream economists and put his approval on the line" to enact tariffs he has long believed "can fix what ails the country," The Associated Press said.
What next?
Mexico is expected to outline its retaliatory measures Tuesday. Trump's "blistering pace of tariff actions" was likely to continue, Reuters said, with more planned this month and next. The tariffs could be "short-lived if the U.S. economy suffers," the AP said, but a feature of the "disorienting volatility" Trump has "injected" into global markets is that nobody knows "what he'll do next."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
With economic uncertainty, 2025 looks to be a no-buy year
In the spotlight Consumers are cutting back on splurges to combat overconsumption
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
'The West's response has become critical'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - March 4, 2025
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - Churchill chastised, to even the odds, and more
By The Week US Published
-
'The West's response has become critical'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
National parks: Feeling the pain of staff cuts
Feature The Trump administration has fired around 1,000 National Park Service employees
By The Week US Published
-
CPAC: Scenes from a MAGA zoo
Feature Standing ovations, chainsaws, and salutes
By The Week US Published
-
Defense: Why is Trump purging the Pentagon?
Feature Trump fires a half-dozen top military leaders
By The Week US Published
-
Donald Trump's foreign policy: a gift to China?
Talking Point Trump's projection of raw, unfocused power is fuelling the sense that his America is to be feared, even by its allies
By The Week UK Published
-
Judge tells White House to stop ordering mass firings
speed read The ruling is a complication in the Trump administration's plans to slash the federal workforce
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
What did Starmer actually get out of Trump?
Today's Big Question US president's remarks, notably on tariffs and the Chagos Islands, were encouraging but vague
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Amy Gleason: the low-profile Trump insider officially heading DOGE
IN THE SPOTLIGHT While Elon Musk continues slashing government services as Trump's 'efficiency' pitbull, the White House insists a little-known MAGA functionary is the one officially running DOGE
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published