Trump's Mexico and Canada tariffs begin, roiling markets

Stocks plunged after Trump affirmed that the tariffs would take effect, sparking a likely trade war

Mexican beer and avocados, both hit by U.S. tariffs
The tariffs are an 'extraordinary political gamble by a president who was returned to power by voters angered over years of high inflation'
What happened

President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico went into effect early Tuesday morning, as did an additional 10% tax on goods imported from China, sparking a likely trade war with America's top three trading partners. Stocks plunged after Trump affirmed Monday that the tariffs would take effect Tuesday. China and Canada quickly announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports.

