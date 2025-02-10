What product prices could tariffs affect?

President Trump's tariff plan may raise the cost of food, gas, pharmaceuticals and more

Male grocery shopper looking at the contents of his receipt in disbelief
'Fresh produce, much of which is imported from Mexico, is one of the first categories where shoppers might notice an uptick in prices'
(Image credit: Liubomyr Vorona / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

As a tax on imported goods, tariffs imposed by the U.S. may be intended to place a burden on other countries. But all too often, according to economists, American consumers will end up paying a price, too.

How does that figure? Well, "tariffs are paid by the domestic companies importing foreign goods and materials, and those companies tend to raise consumer prices to cover higher import costs," said NerdWallet. As an example of how much those incremental increases can add up, "an analysis by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation found that if the tariffs Trump threatened in recent days are imposed, it would amount to an average tax increase of more than $800 per U.S. household in 2025," said NPR.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

