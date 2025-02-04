Trump's China tariffs start after Canada, Mexico pauses

The president paused his tariffs on America's closest neighbors after speaking to their leaders, but his import tax on Chinese goods has taken effect

President Donald Trump talks to reporters
Canada and Mexico said they will increase security on their US borders to curb immigration and fentanyl trafficking
(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump paused his 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada Monday after speaking with their respective leaders, but his additional 10% import tax on Chinese goods took effect at midnight. China said it will retaliate with 10-15% tariffs on U.S. energy products, agricultural machinery and large passenger vehicles, plus restrictions on exports of critical minerals. Beijing also announced an antimonopoly investigation into Google.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸