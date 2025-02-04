Trump's China tariffs start after Canada, Mexico pauses
The president paused his tariffs on America's closest neighbors after speaking to their leaders, but his import tax on Chinese goods has taken effect
What happened
President Donald Trump paused his 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada Monday after speaking with their respective leaders, but his additional 10% import tax on Chinese goods took effect at midnight. China said it will retaliate with 10-15% tariffs on U.S. energy products, agricultural machinery and large passenger vehicles, plus restrictions on exports of critical minerals. Beijing also announced an antimonopoly investigation into Google.
Who said what
Trump backed off taxing imports from America's two closest neighbors for 30 days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced measures to beef up security on their U.S. borders to curb immigration and fentanyl trafficking. But it doesn't appear "any of those measures were major concessions," The New York Times said. Mexican National Guard troops have been patrolling the U.S. border for a year and Sheinbaum was already cracking down on fentanyl. And while Trudeau promised a new "fentanyl czar" and cross-border task force, the biggest part of Canada's border plan was announced in December.
This wasn't "some genius power play" by Trump, The Wall Street Journal said in an editorial. But "if the North American leaders need to cheer about a minor deal so they all claim victory, that's better for everyone."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Trump called the China tariffs an "opening salvo" and said he "would be speaking to China, probably in the next 24 hours." He also said he planned to levy import taxes on the European Union "very soon."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Democrats try to stop Trump's USAID closure
Speed Read Trump and Elon Musk are attempting to dismantle the US Agency for International Development, a move congressional Democrats say is illegal
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - February 4, 2025
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - friends and enemies, DEI in DC, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Things Donald Trump has said about women
In Depth The president has a long history of controversial remarks about the opposite sex
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Pros and cons of tariffs
Pros and Cons Mainstream economists are 'generally sceptical' levies on imports can protect domestic industries and promote prosperity
By The Week UK Published
-
Can the UK avoid the Trump tariff bombshell?
Today's Big Question President says UK is 'way out of line' but it may still escape worst of US trade levies
By The Week UK Published
-
Chinese AI chatbot's rise slams US tech stocks
Speed Read The sudden popularity of a new AI chatbot from Chinese startup DeepSeek has sent U.S. tech stocks tumbling
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Five years on, can Labour's reset fix Brexit?
Today's Big Question Keir Starmer's revised deal could end up a 'messy' compromise that 'fails to satisfy anyone'
By The Week UK Published
-
Penny-pinching: Elon Musk looks at the cent to cut costs
In the Spotlight Musk's DOGE claims that millions can be saved if production on pennies is slashed
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is inflation about to surge again?
Talking Points The Federal Reserve is cautious about Trump's policies
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
US port strike averted with tentative labor deal
Speed Read The strike could have shut down major ports from Texas to Maine
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden expected to block Japanese bid for US Steel
Speed Read The president is blocking the $14 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel, citing national security concerns
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published