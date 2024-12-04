Who will win the coming US-China trade war?

Trump's election makes a tariff battle likely

"Sitting out the conflict is no longer much of an option"
Joel Mathis, The Week US
A trade war is coming. President-elect Donald Trump this week said he would open his presidency by inflicting new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China. The U.S.-China battle over trade could have the biggest geopolitical impact. It's not clear which side would come out the winner.

Trump initiated an earlier round of trade battles in 2018, said The Economist, exchanging "tit-for-tat tariffs" that the Biden administration largely left in place. Trump's re-election "will intensify" that conflict in 2025. It couldn't come at a worse time for China, with an economy already in the doldrums thanks to a crisis in the real estate sector. Beijing responded to that challenge by leaning on the manufacturing exports that are now likely to be targeted by the United States. The effects of a renewed trade war are likely to spill over to the rest of the world economy, said the magazine. "Sitting out the conflict is no longer much of an option."

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

