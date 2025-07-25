'Spending is what card issuers are hoping you will do'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The problem with rewards credit cards'
Ellen Cushing at The Atlantic
Today's "credit card issuers have essentially invented their own fiat currency — 'points,' usually — that can be redeemed only within their apparatus, for rewards the company has designated," says Ellen Cushing. As the "cards get more popular, though, reaping their benefits is becoming harder and more like homework." They "make the consumer feel in control and empowered, as if they're making money even while they spend it." The "product is a subscription to do more work."
'Trump's obsession with Obama took an ominous turn this week'
Michael Steele at MSNBC
President Donald Trump "posted on social media an AI-generated video" of Barack Obama being arrested, and has "once again shown his lack of class and decorum," says Michael Steele. The "video was a projection of everything Trump fears and envies about his predecessor: Obama's grace, intellect, global stature and, most of all, the fact that Obama's very presence in the White House redefined what power could look like in America." Obama has been "living in Trump's head rent-free."
'Investing in Spanish-speaking therapists is critical for US mental health'
Vanesa Mora Ringle at The Philadelphia Inquirer
Spanish-speaking Americans "who need mental health care find themselves facing long wait lists, limited options, and the frustration of not being able to communicate with a therapist who truly understands their language and culture," says Vanessa Mora Ringle. This is a "crisis that leaves people without the help they need at the very moment they are most vulnerable." We "must build real pathways for Spanish-speaking professionals to acquire the skills and credentials they need to serve their communities."
'From Tesla to Microsoft, companies are going vertical again'
Adrian Wooldridge at Bloomberg
Corporations were historically "shaped by vertical integration — the desire to bring as much of the production process as possible under the same umbrella," and the "pendulum is swinging back to vertical integration once again," says Adrian Wooldridge. The "obvious reason for this is political turmoil." Contracting out "flourished in the era of globalization, when tariffs were being lowered and predictable rules being put in place." It "now makes sense to reshore activities and also to take them in-house."
FCC greenlights $8B Paramount-Skydance merger
Speed Read The Federal Communications Commission will allow Paramount to merge with the Hollywood studio Skydance
A potential railway megamerger raises monopoly questions
The Explainer Union-Pacific and Norfolk Southern would create the country's largest railway operator
At least 12 dead in Thai-Cambodian clashes
Speed Read Both countries accused the other of firing first
Trump executive order targets homeless
Speed Read It will now be easier for states and cities to remove homeless people from the streets
'Repatriation is not a favor'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
Florida judge and DOJ make Epstein trouble for Trump
Speed Read The Trump administration's request to release grand jury transcripts from the Epstein investigation was denied
'This comes with policy implications'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
Trump attacks Obama as Epstein furor mounts
Speed Read The Trump administration accused the Obama administration of 'treasonous' behavior during the 2016 election
'There will be a market incentive to build wind and solar anyway'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
Deportations: The growing backlash
Feature New poll numbers show declining support for Trump's deportation crackdown
Is Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' cancellation an omen of something worse?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION CBS said its decision to end the talk show was strictly business. But the timing and nature of the announcement has some observers wondering if there's more at play behind the scenes.