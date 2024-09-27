A new stimulus might (or might not) jump-start China's economy

Fears of social instability drive rate cuts

Yuan banknote with stock charts drawn on top of it, representing China&#039;s economy
The new stimulus is the "most aggressive" attempt yet to pull China's economy out of a slowdown
(Image credit: Anton Petrus / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Doldrums continue to plague China's post-pandemic economy. Now the country's leaders are firing up a new round of plans to jump-start growth. It just might not be enough.

Amid concerns of a "prolonged structural slowdown," China's central bank this week unveiled the "biggest stimulus" of the post-Covid era, Reuters said. The "broader-than-expected" package includes mortgage interest rate cuts and other measures designed to pull the country's economy out of a "deflationary funk." That's the good news. The not-so-good news? "The move probably comes a bit too late, but it is better late than never," said Natixis' Gary Ng to Reuters.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
China China Economy Talking Points Economic Growth World News
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like