Jaguar's Adrian Mardell steps down: a Maga mauling

Jaguar Land Rover had come under fire for 'woke' advertising campaign

Adrian Mardell attends the Reimagined Jaguar Brand Debut At Miami Art Week in December 2024 in Florida
Adrian Mardell attends the Reimagined Jaguar Brand Debut At Miami Art Week
(Image credit: Jason Koerner / Getty Images for Jaguar)
During his 35 years at Jaguar Land Rover – including the last three as CEO – Adrian Mardell has been "largely successful", said Jordan Valinsky on CNN.

In January, JLR reported its "ninth consecutive profitable quarter"; in May, it celebrated its strongest annual profits in a decade. But this aspect of his legacy may be forever overshadowed by the PR disaster of Jaguar's "refreshed brand identity".

