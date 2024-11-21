Jaguar's stalled rebrand

Critics and car lovers are baffled by the luxury car company's 'complete reset'

A still from Jaguar&#039;s latest ad campaign, picturing eight models wearing red, pink, orange and yellow avant garde outfits. &quot;Copy nothing&quot; is written in white, modern text over the image.
Now branded 'JaGUar', the company has adopted 'copy nothing' as its tagline and a new advert doesn't feature any cars
(Image credit: Jaguar)
By
published

Jaguar’s ultra-modern, electric-only and uncharacteristically offbeat rebrand has so far proved unconvincing and, for many, confusing.

"The luxury car brand has conveyed an innate sense of style and class through its century-long existence," said Alexander Larman in The Spectator. Now, commentators and car aficionados worry that its new look – which features an updated logo, a line of electric cars and a puzzling advert – will "torpedo their hard-won reputation".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Abby Wilson
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸