Why 'faceless bots' are interviewing job hunters
Artificial intelligence is taking over a crucial part of recruitment
Job seekers lucky enough to land an interview are facing a new hurdle when they discover that they're being interviewed not by an HR manager but a robot.
You might worry that artificial intelligence is "coming for your job, but it might also be "coming for your job interviewer", said The New York Times.
'Paradoxically humanising'
Although some aspects of job searches, such as screening CVs and scheduling meetings, have become "increasingly automated over time", the interview had "long seemed to be the part of the process that most needed a human touch", but now AI is "encroaching upon even that domain".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
AI interviewers can be a "godsend" for middle managers, said Fortune, and experts said their use can help save time in first-round calls, allowing human interviewers more time to have "more meaningful conversations" with applicants in the next round.
So, like it or not, this is a "new reality" job seekers "will have to put up with no matter what", said Futurism, because the industry sees it as a "way to free up time for overworked hiring managers", particularly for "high-volume hiring" in areas like customer service.
This might seem a dehumanising development but supporters insist that the opposite is true. "It's really paradoxical", Arsham Ghahramani, chief executive and co-founder of Ribbon AI, a company that produced an AI interviewer, told The New York Times, but "in a lot of ways", this offers a "much more humanising experience" because AI can screen the avalanche of applications and then "ask questions that are really tailored to you".
'Added indignity'
Job hunting is objectively tough right now: a study found that it takes between 100 and 200 applications to receive a job offer these days, and recruitment has become a "labyrinthine, opaque and time-consuming" process, said The Guardian.
AI interviewers are seen as "another hurdle in the intense hunt" for work, said Fortune. Some told the outlet that they're "confused, intrigued, or straight-up dejected" when "robotic, faceless bots" join interview calls. This is an "added indignity" and a "red flag for company culture", they said.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Many said they're "swearing off" interviews conducted in this way, because AI interviewers make them feel so "unappreciated" they'd prefer to miss potential job opportunities, and they reason that the company's culture "can't be great" if human bosses won't interview them.
However, "not all AI interviewers are created equal", said Fortune – there are "monotonous, robotic-voiced bots with pictures of strange feminised avatars", but some produce a "faceless bot" with a "more natural-sounding voice". And, unlike humans, AI interviewers can focus on "relevant signals" while "ignoring irrelevant signals" including those "linked to social class, demographic status, and any information likely to decrease fairness", said Forbes.
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Who will win the battle for the soul of the Green Party?
An ideological divide is taking root among the environmentalists
-
The Week Unwrapped: Why are we watching the ocean floor?
Podcast Plus, what can we learn from a football club on the brink? And which jobs will fall to AI first?
-
Quiz of The Week: 2 – 8 August
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
How is AI reshaping the economy?
Today's Big Question Big Tech is now 'propping up the US economy'
-
Samsung to make Tesla chips in $16.5B deal
Speed Read Tesla has signed a deal to get its next-generation chips from Samsung
-
A potential railway megamerger raises monopoly questions
The Explainer Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern would create the country's largest railway operator
-
Champagne problems: migrant vineyard workers treated 'like slaves'
Under the Radar Convictions spotlight the 'exploitation and misery' at the heart of the 'glamorous' industry
-
AMC hopes new ticket discounts will reinvigorate the movie theater industry
In the Spotlight The theater chain now has 50% discounts on both Tuesdays and Wednesdays
-
How many people are working illegally in the UK?
The Explainer Government vows 'nationwide blitz' on illicit workforce believed to number in the hundreds of thousands
-
What is 'career catfishing' and why are Gen Z doing it?
Under The Radar Successful job applicants are increasingly disappearing before their first day
-
Why bosses are hiring etiquette coaches for Gen Z staff
Under The Radar Employers claim young workers are disengaged at interviews and don't know how to behave in the office